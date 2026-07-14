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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
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Bangkok pub fire: 30 dead amid safety investigation

Bangkok pub fire death toll hits 30 amid criminal negligence investigation

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated an hour ago
Bangkok pub fire: 30 dead amid safety investigation
Bangkok pub fire: 30 dead amid safety investigation

The death toll from a devastating fire at the Rong Beer Na Lat Phrao pub in Bangkok has risen to 30 as of Tuesday. The tragedy which occurred late Sunday night stands as Thailand’s deadliest entertainment venue fire in near two decades. Authorities are currently investigating the blaze which left 75 people injured with 24 remaining in critical condition.

Negligence under investigation

Police have identified “negligence as the primary theory guiding their investigation,” according to national police chief Kitrat Phanphet.

Investigators are examining reports of blocked emergency exits and the use of highly flammable material for stage decorations and soundproofing.

Bangkok pub fire death toll hits 30 amid criminal negligence investigation
Bangkok pub fire death toll hits 30 amid criminal negligence investigation

Experts noted that these materials likely produced toxic smoke that caused most victims to succumb before the flames reached them.

Blocked and bolted exits

The investigators revealed that many victims were trapped in windowless bathrooms near rear exits that were inaccessible. During an inspection, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was shown a door that had been bolted shut by the owner, who feared customers might leave without paying.

Families of the victims have begun the heartbreaking process of identifying and claiming their loved ones
Families of the victims have begun the heartbreaking process of identifying and claiming their loved ones 

An official told the Prime Minister that “if they had run this way, it would have been fine.”

Response to the tragedy

The pub issued a statement on social media offering their “deepest apologies for this tragic incident” and pledging to support a “transparent fact-finding process.”

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has vowed to implement stricter safety inspections. “We’ve set up a committee to investigate the truth, what should be improved and what rules should be changed,” he stated.

Families of the victims have begun the heartbreaking process of identifying and claiming their loved ones at the police hospital.

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