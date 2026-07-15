Zendaya wows fans with dramatic winged goddess look at 'The Odyssey' grand finale press tour   

Zendaya has raised the fashion bar high with the latest eye-popping appearance at The Odyssey premiere.
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day actress debuted the dramatic winged goddess look on Tuesday, July 14th, during the special screening of her upcoming high-budget movie.
For the grand finale press tour, which took place in New York City, Zendaya, 29, was styled by her longtime stylist, Law Roach, who initially sparked her marriage speculations with Tom Holland.
Zendaya's new look
The actress, who secretly tied the knot with The Impossible star earlier this year, wore a heavenly floor-length white gown specially customised from French fashion house Matières Fécales to the red carpet at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre.
She completed her surreal look by matching her sandals with her dreamy outfit and tied her brunette hair into a messy fishtail.
Fans' reaction on Zendaya's new look
As the Dune 3 actress' new look garnered fans' attention online, several flocked to the comment section with their heartfelt remarks for the popular starlet.
One enthusiastically commented, "I think this is the best she’s ever looked and she always looks amazing."
Another said New York look of Zendaya is worth "obsessing" over.
"The minimalist no-makeup makeup is on point," a third gushed.
While a fourth remarked, "Just when I think she can’t top the last look, there she goes, doing it again! Wow!"
The Odyssey prolonged press tour
Zendaya was promoting her star-studded movie, alongside co-actors, including Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Travis Scott since the begininig of this month.
The complete cast of the movie kicked off the press tour from London stop and concluded in the New York City.
Tom Holland, who is also gearing up to win hearts with the fourth instalment of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st, is now promoting his new film, The Odyssey, in India alongside the lead actor of the movie, Matt Damon, and the director behind the upcoming project, Christopher Nolan.
The American filmmaker, who has earned an Oscar due to his masterclass movie, Oppenheimer, has once again sparked Academy nominations for this forthcoming period drama.
About The Odyssey and characters
Notably, The Odyssey saw Zendaya as the Greek goddess of wisdom, Athena, while Matt Damon plays the heroic King of Ithaca as Odysseus, and Tom Holland as Telemachus, portraying the son of Odysseus.
Anne Hathaway plays Penelope, the Queen of Ithaca, and Robert Pattinson plays Antinous, the lead suitor of the movie.
The Odyssey is slated to be released on July 17th of this year.