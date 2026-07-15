Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott attempted suicide before hospitalisation: What we know 

Eminem's ex-wife, Kim Scott, was rushed to a hospital over the weekend, and a 911 call has unveiled some shocking details about the circumstances that led to hospitalisation.
According to the audio obtained by TMZ, Kim attempted suicide before being hospitalised.
In the call, a dispatcher can be heard informing emergency responders, "Caller says aunt cut her wrist and she's bleeding."
"She's currently sitting on the couch listening to music. The knife is in her hand, and she will not give it to the caller. Kim Mathers," the person added. "She's unconscious now. The caller was able to remove it."
Kim Scott's hospital admission
The 51-year-old was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after suffering from a "hemorrhage" or "laceration" leading to heavy and uncontrolled bleeding, according to a Chesterfield Fire/EMS report.
Scott, formerly known as Kim Mathers, was out on a gurney and transferred to the McLaren Macomb Hospital. Her current condition is unknown.
This is not the first time Scott has attempted to take her own.
In October 2015, she was involved in a single-vehicle accident in Macomb Township, Michigan. She later admitted that the incident was an intentional suicide attempt during a radio interview.
Six years later, Scott attempted to commit suicide following the death of her mother Kathleen Sluck, in July 2021.
At the time, Eminem's ex-wife was discovered bleeding excessively in the bathroom of her Michigan home after cutting herself multiple times.
Kim Scott's legal troubles
Recently, Scott has been dealing with several legal issues.
In May, she was arrested for driving under the influence three days after she appeared in court on similar charges.
Scott allegedly hit a parked car as she was driving. When police pulled her over, she was allegedly slurring her words and blew nearly three times the legal limit.
Scott was booked on a suspected DUI charge at Macomb County Jail in Mt. Clemens, Michigan.
In June, Page Six exclusively reported that Scott had a warrant out for her arrest after she failed to appear in court for her DUI hearing.
About Kim Scott and Eminem
Scott and Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, first tied the knot in 1999 and divorced two years later.
The rapper and Scott remarried in a small ceremony in Michigan in January 2006. Eminem, however, filed for divorce just three months after their second wedding.
Moreover, the pair share three children: Alaina Marie Scott, 33; Hailie Jade Mathers, 30; and Stevie Laine Mathers, 24.
Scott is also a mom to son Parker, whom she welcomed with an unknown man following her divorce from the Grammy winner.