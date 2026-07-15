Spain's win over France in World Cup semi-final sparks meme frenzy: ‘Outclassed’

Spain knocked France out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to reach the finals for the second time in history.
The world was expecting a tough-fought match between Spain and one of the favourites for the 2026 World Cup title, France, but the game turned out to be one-sided, and French fans did not get a chance to celebrate even once during the 90 minutes.
In the first semifinals of the mega-tournament on Tuesday, July 14, Spain claimed a dominant 2-0 win over 2018 World Cup winners and 2022 runner-up France.
Football fans who were expecting another Kylian Mbappé vs Lionel Messi final showdown will not witness the 19-year-old Lamine Yamal playing in his first-ever FIFA World Cup final.
‘Dream come true’ for Spain
For Spain, Mikel Oyarzabal netted the penalty in the 2nd minute of the match, while Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute.
Following the win, Spain right-back Porro said, “It’s a dream come true. It’s honestly beyond my wildest dreams. I think we played a great game and did everything we had to do to reach the final."
"We knew we were up against a really, really tough team. This is the team’s achievement, not mine at all. It’s simply about congratulating everyone because they played a fantastic match,” he continued.
Best team in the world
The Spanish coach celebrated the victory over France and called his team the “best team in the world".
Luis de la Fuente told RTVE, “We started almost four years ago with an idea, and we’ve been faithful to that idea, and it’s brought us here. Today we faced one of the best national teams in the world, but in front of them they had the best team in the world.”
“That is the difference. These players deserve everything. Day after day, they’ve shown their commitment, solidarity, generosity, and talent. They make the difficult look easy,” he added.
Internet reacts to Spain's win over France
France’s disappointing loss against Spain has sparked a meme frenzy on social media.
An X user wrote, “Spain kept their best football hidden throughout the tournament and then unleashed it against France.”
Spain is proving the midfield is the most important part of the pitch. What Rodri is doing to them should not be televised,” another user added.
One of the fans commented, “It isn't that France hasn't turned up. It's that Spain basically rendered them irrelevant. Best performance of the tournament so far, by a distance. Just imposed their game on them. Deschamps also got it wrong, too. They knew two on three in midfield was a risk.”
Spain will now face either Argentina or England in the World Cup finals on 19 July.