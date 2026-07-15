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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Spain's win over France in World Cup semi-final sparks meme frenzy: ‘Outclassed’

Lamine Yamal’s side beats Kylian Mbappé’s France to reach 2026 FIFA World Cup final

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Spain beats France in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals
Spain beats France in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals 

Spain knocked France out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to reach the finals for the second time in history.

The world was expecting a tough-fought match between Spain and one of the favourites for the 2026 World Cup title, France, but the game turned out to be one-sided, and French fans did not get a chance to celebrate even once during the 90 minutes.

In the first semifinals of the mega-tournament on Tuesday, July 14, Spain claimed a dominant 2-0 win over 2018 World Cup winners and 2022 runner-up France.

Football fans who were expecting another Kylian Mbappé vs Lionel Messi final showdown will not witness the 19-year-old Lamine Yamal playing in his first-ever FIFA World Cup final.

‘Dream come true’ for Spain

For Spain, Mikel Oyarzabal netted the penalty in the 2nd minute of the match, while Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute.


Following the win, Spain right-back Porro said, “It’s a dream come true. It’s honestly beyond my wildest dreams. I think we played a great game and did everything we had to do to reach the final." 

"We knew we were up against a really, really tough team. This is the team’s achievement, not mine at all. It’s simply about congratulating everyone because they played a fantastic match,” he continued.

Best team in the world

The Spanish coach celebrated the victory over France and called his team the “best team in the world".

Luis de la Fuente told RTVE, “We started almost four years ago with an idea, and we’ve been faithful to that idea, and it’s brought us here. Today we faced one of the best national teams in the world, but in front of them they had the best team in the world.”

“That is the difference. These players deserve everything. Day after day, they’ve shown their commitment, solidarity, generosity, and talent. They make the difficult look easy,” he added.

Internet reacts to Spain's win over France

France’s disappointing loss against Spain has sparked a meme frenzy on social media.

Spains win over France in World Cup semi-final sparks meme frenzy: ‘Outclassed’

An X user wrote, “Spain kept their best football hidden throughout the tournament and then unleashed it against France.”


Spain is proving the midfield is the most important part of the pitch. What Rodri is doing to them should not be televised,” another user added.

Spains win over France in World Cup semi-final sparks meme frenzy: ‘Outclassed’

One of the fans commented, “It isn't that France hasn't turned up. It's that Spain basically rendered them irrelevant. Best performance of the tournament so far, by a distance. Just imposed their game on them. Deschamps also got it wrong, too. They knew two on three in midfield was a risk.”

Spains win over France in World Cup semi-final sparks meme frenzy: ‘Outclassed’

Spain will now face either Argentina or England in the World Cup finals on 19 July.  

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