MLB faces union hurdles over 2028 LA Olympics participation

Major League Baseball (MLB) wants its biggest stars to shine at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics but the path there is currently blocked by significant disagreements.
While team owners generally support pausing the season to allow player participation, the league and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) remain stuck on several key issues.
The conflict over control
At the center of the dispute is a “mandatory-participation agreement” proposed by the league. MLB wants to ensure top stars like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge compete but the union is pushing back.
The MLBPA strongly opposes the league’s plan which would allow them to put players on a “restricted list” if they fail to meet participation rules resulting in lost pay and service time.
Furthermore, the union objects to language that would grant the commissioner the power “to discipline for just cause” with “a fine and/or unpaid suspension.”
Financial and logistical disagreements
Beyond the disciplinary rules, the two sides are struggling to settle a “complex web of issues.” These include insurance coverage, name, image and likeness (NIL) rights and basic travel and lodging arrangements.
The union has argued that any deal must be fair with top lawyer Ian Penny noting that “the MLBPA is seeking fair treatment for its members in consideration for the substantial financial value they would bring to LA28.
The shadow of labor uncertainty
Tensions are also high due to broader labor concerns. The current collective bargaining situation adds an extra layer of difficulty to these talks.
Union leadership has made it clear that Olympics participation is tied to the stability of the league warning that “if we’re in a situation where games are being missed in 27, that could have an impact on playing the Olympics after that.”
Future outlook
Despite the friction, there is still hope. Commissioner Rob Manfred has remained optimistic, recently sharing that he believes “we’re a lot closer to there than we were the last time we talked about it.”
Players also express genuine interest in the historic opportunity with star Bryce Harper stating, “It’s such a great opportunity for all athletes to come together in all different walks of life, all different cultures. I love it. I think it’d be great. I hope it works out.”