Jen Belichick wanted: Arrest warrant issued in North Carolina

Jen Belichick, the daughter-in-law of legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, is currently at the center of a legal issue in North Carolina. A judge in Brunswick County recently issued an order for her arrest following a missed court appearance.
The incident
The legal matter stems from a traffic stop that occurred on May 21 in Brunswick County. According to court records, Jen Belichick, who is married to University of North Carolina defensive coordinator Steve Belichick, was stopped by a state trooper for allegedly driving “88 mph in a 70-mph zone.” Following the stop, she was issued a citation for misdemeanor speeding.
Missed court date
Jen Belichick was officially ordered to appear in a Brunswick County court on July 10 to address the speeding citation. However, she reportedly failed to show up for the scheduled hearing. Consequently, a judge issued an order for her arrest. As of the latest report, it remains unclear if she has been taken into custody, as official jail records have not confirmed an arrest.
Options for resolution
Court officials have indicated that there are several ways for the matter to be resolved. According to reports, she can “turn herself in,” hire an attorney to handle the case,” or “file a motion asking the court to recall the arrest order and appear on a new court date if that request is approved.”
Family spotlight
This development has brought renewed public attention to the Belichick family. The incident follows previous media reports concerning alleged tensions between Jen Belichick and Jordan Hudson, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend which first surfaced in late 2025.