Roblox Anime Paradox X codes for July 2026: Try them out for freebies

Anime Paradox X offers an action-packed twist to Roblox tower defense by combining strategic unit placement with active combat.
Players can convoke robust anime-inspired characters, enhance them with buffs, and battle endless enemy waves.
Redeem the latest Anime Paradox X codes to claim free Gems, rerolls, and other rewards to strengthen your team.
Anime Paradox X codes (July 2026)
These Roblox Anime Paradox X codes offer some exciting freebies to help in accelerating your progress.
OOPSIES!!: Trait Rerolls and Gems (NEW)
Re-Release!: 50 Trait Rerolls, 2,000 Gems, 7,500 Gold, 9 Green Essences, 3 Other Essences, and 1 Rainbow Essence (NEW)
PARADOX!!: 50 Trait Rerolls, 2,500 Gems, and 2,000 APX Coins (NEW)
HolyMoly: 75 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gems, 35 Stat Chips, and 25 Super Stat Chips (NEW)
NoctisBoctis: 1 Trait Reroll, 1 Gem, and 1 Gold (NEW)
SORRYFORDELAY!!: 50 Trait Rerolls, 1,000 Gems, and 1,512 Gold (NEW)
UPDATE3.5!: Rerolls and Chips
FreeTrophies: Rerolls and Chips
NyoHo: Rerolls and Chips
SBR!: Rerolls and Chips
RESTOCK: Rerolls and Chips
SORRYFORBUGS: Rerolls and Chips
Anime Paradox X codes (expired)
- Update3Fumble
- FreeStats
- UPDATE3!
- FATE!
- Sorry4Delay
- KANEKIRISES
- ONEEYEDAWAKENING
- GHOULPOWER
- SHUTDOWN_FIX
- DUNGEONINCIDENT
- 400KMEMBERS
- RAGNAR
- ANIMEPARADOX2026
- RECORDOFRAGNAROK
- 5MINUTEDELAY
- BUGFIXES
- 20KCCU
- MELOINTERACTIVE!
- Update 1.5
- YUTAGOAT
- HERESTHECODE
- SORRYBUNDLE
- SORRYFORLATE
- VALENTINESDAY!
- UPDATE1
- SORRYFORDELAY
- 10MILVISITS
- UPDATE1MAINTENCEDELAY
- 40KLIKES!
- NAILONG!
- 30KLIKES!
- ThankYou!
- 100KMEMBERS
- 1MVISITS!
- 15KLIKES!
- SORRYCODE
- RELEASE!
- 1KLIKES!
- 2.5KLIKES
- 5KLIKES
- 10KCCU
- GEMSBUFFED!
- GIVEGEMSPLEASE
How to redeem Anime Paradox X codes
Follow these steps to redeem Anime Paradox X codes:
1: Firstly launch the Anime Paradox experience on your Roblox app.
2: Tap on the Gear icon at the top left corner of your screen.
3: Afterwards, move to the Code tab and enter a working code.
4: Click the Redeem Code button to get your rewards.
FAQs:
What rewards do Anime Paradox X codes give?
Anime Paradox codes offer free gems, rerolls, and similar resources. These rewards help you summon new units, improve traits, and progress faster without extra grinding.