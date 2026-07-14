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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Roblox Anime Paradox X codes for July 2026: Try them out for freebies

These Roblox Anime Paradox X codes offer some exciting freebies to help in accelerating your progress

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Roblox Anime Paradox X codes for July 2026: Try them out for freebies
Roblox Anime Paradox X codes for July 2026: Try them out for freebies

Anime Paradox X offers an action-packed twist to Roblox tower defense by combining strategic unit placement with active combat.

Players can convoke robust anime-inspired characters, enhance them with buffs, and battle endless enemy waves.

Redeem the latest Anime Paradox X codes to claim free Gems, rerolls, and other rewards to strengthen your team.


Anime Paradox X codes (July 2026)

These Roblox Anime Paradox X codes offer some exciting freebies to help in accelerating your progress.

OOPSIES!!: Trait Rerolls and Gems (NEW)

Re-Release!: 50 Trait Rerolls, 2,000 Gems, 7,500 Gold, 9 Green Essences, 3 Other Essences, and 1 Rainbow Essence (NEW)

PARADOX!!: 50 Trait Rerolls, 2,500 Gems, and 2,000 APX Coins (NEW)

HolyMoly: 75 Trait Rerolls, 5,000 Gems, 35 Stat Chips, and 25 Super Stat Chips (NEW)

NoctisBoctis: 1 Trait Reroll, 1 Gem, and 1 Gold (NEW)

SORRYFORDELAY!!: 50 Trait Rerolls, 1,000 Gems, and 1,512 Gold (NEW)

UPDATE3.5!: Rerolls and Chips

FreeTrophies: Rerolls and Chips

NyoHo: Rerolls and Chips

SBR!: Rerolls and Chips

RESTOCK: Rerolls and Chips

SORRYFORBUGS: Rerolls and Chips

Anime Paradox X codes (expired)

  • Update3Fumble
  • FreeStats
  • UPDATE3!
  • FATE!
  • Sorry4Delay
  • KANEKIRISES
  • ONEEYEDAWAKENING
  • GHOULPOWER
  • SHUTDOWN_FIX
  • DUNGEONINCIDENT
  • 400KMEMBERS
  • RAGNAR
  • ANIMEPARADOX2026
  • RECORDOFRAGNAROK
  • 5MINUTEDELAY
  • BUGFIXES
  • 20KCCU
  • MELOINTERACTIVE!
  • Update 1.5
  • YUTAGOAT
  • HERESTHECODE
  • SORRYBUNDLE
  • SORRYFORLATE
  • VALENTINESDAY!
  • UPDATE1
  • SORRYFORDELAY
  • 10MILVISITS
  • UPDATE1MAINTENCEDELAY
  • 40KLIKES!
  • NAILONG!
  • 30KLIKES!
  • ThankYou!
  • 100KMEMBERS
  • 1MVISITS!
  • 15KLIKES!
  • SORRYCODE⁩⁩⁩⁩⁩⁩⁩
  • RELEASE!
  • 1KLIKES!
  • 2.5KLIKES
  • 5KLIKES
  • 10KCCU
  • GEMSBUFFED!
  • GIVEGEMSPLEASE

How to redeem Anime Paradox X codes

Follow these steps to redeem Anime Paradox X codes:

1: Firstly launch the Anime Paradox experience on your Roblox app.

2: Tap on the Gear icon at the top left corner of your screen.

3: Afterwards, move to the Code tab and enter a working code.

4: Click the Redeem Code button to get your rewards.

FAQs:

What rewards do Anime Paradox X codes give?

Anime Paradox codes offer free gems, rerolls, and similar resources. These rewards help you summon new units, improve traits, and progress faster without extra grinding.

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