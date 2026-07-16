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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 53 minutes ago
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'Modern Family' star backs Taylor Swift's wedding decisions after 'incredible night'

Eric Stonestreet attended the New York City's wedding ceremony of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 53 minutes ago
Modern Family star backs Taylor Swifts wedding decisions after incredible night
'Modern Family' star backs Taylor Swift's wedding decisions after 'incredible night' 

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet and his wife Lindsay Schweitzer were among the guests who attended the lavish July 3 wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Sharing the surreal experience on USA Today's Chiefs Wire on Wednesday, July 15, Eric shared that when the invite initially arrived, he thought it was fake.

"We thought it was spam, like everybody else," said the 54-year-old; however, due to secrecy and NDAs, the actor and his wife could not verify the invitation and decided to trust.


Eric Stonestreet defends' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Backing the pair's decision to wed at Madison Square Garden, Eric highlighted that no other venue could have provided them with such intense security and privacy.

The Almost Famous actor said, "I know they've gotten so much crap for doing it at Madison Square Garden, but show me another place where they could have a private moment like anybody else would deserve to have at a wedding, where they don't have helicopters and hot air balloons and dirigibles floating over them trying to get video."

Eric Stonestreet's favourite moment from the wedding

Eric revealed that his "favourite moment" of the ceremony "was just that they created a place that they could have the normalcy that they deserve."


"I really thought of it as what a gift they gave to us too. It's one thing nobody's talking about is what a gesture it was to those people that they invited and welcomed us and [provided] such an incredible night," he added.

The Kansas City native has known the 36-year-old Kansas City Chief tight end for "a while".

"We've seen Travis from when he was drafted and we've seen him through different phases of his life," Stonestreet said.

"So when they started dating, we were so happy for him. But we were also happy for Taylor because we know what kind of human being Travis is. So we were excited to celebrate their love with them and a few other people in New York City, and it was just a treat to be there."

The Identity Thief star admitted he only knew Taylor Swift 'a little bit' after presenting her with a trophy at the American Music Awards in 2012.

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