Tom Holland finally gets Erling Haaland's response weeks after hangout invite snub 

Norwegian football star Erling Haaland has finally responded back to Tom Holland's dinner invite!
In a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Holland revealed that he was ghosted by Halland after he slid into his DMs with a request to hang out.
Talking to host Jimmy Fallon, the Spider-Man star admitted that he learnt a valuable lesson after his message was ignored by Haaland, who scored seven goals at the 2026 World Cup.
Holland noted, "That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors."
"[I was] Like, 'I'll text him, I'll take him for dinner'," the 30-year-old said. However, the response, or the lack of response, left the Uncharted actor disappointed.
"Not even a response. Not an excuse, not 'I'm busy tonight, I’m playing football'. Nada."
Holland saw Haaland at the Monaco Grand Prix, recalling that "I just thought I’d shoot my shot, sent him a text. I never imagined I'd talk about it on live television, but here we are!"
Erling Harling accepts Tom Holland's dinner invite
Now, Holland might be able to secure the dinner with the football star, as left a sweet comment under the viral social media post by the Tonight Show.
"Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013," the 25-year-old wrote. "A little late," he admitted, with a nervous sweating emoji. "Just name the place!"
During the conversation at the hit show, Tom Holland teased that he's not sure if the Norwegian footballer would still want to catch dinner after "the other day", referencing the World Cup match between England and Norway, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Three Lions.
Currently, Tom Holland is busy with two press tours for both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, alongside his wife and co-star Zendaya.
The Odyssey is set to hit theatres on July 17, while Brand New Day is scheduled to be released on July 31.