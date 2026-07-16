Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Tom Holland finally gets Erling Haaland's response weeks after hangout invite snub

The 'Spider-Man' star recently revealed that his dinner request was ignored by Erling Haaland

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Tom Holland finally gets Erling Haalands response weeks after hangout invite snub
Tom Holland finally gets Erling Haaland's response weeks after hangout invite snub 

Norwegian football star Erling Haaland has finally responded back to Tom Holland's dinner invite!

In a recent episode of The Tonight Show, Holland revealed that he was ghosted by Halland after he slid into his DMs with a request to hang out.

Talking to host Jimmy Fallon, the Spider-Man star admitted that he learnt a valuable lesson after his message was ignored by Haaland, who scored seven goals at the 2026 World Cup.

Holland noted, "That is exactly the type of humbling experience that is important for actors."

"[I was] Like, 'I'll text him, I'll take him for dinner'," the 30-year-old said. However, the response, or the lack of response, left the Uncharted actor disappointed.


"Not even a response. Not an excuse, not 'I'm busy tonight, I’m playing football'. Nada."

Holland saw Haaland at the Monaco Grand Prix, recalling that "I just thought I’d shoot my shot, sent him a text. I never imagined I'd talk about it on live television, but here we are!"

Erling Harling accepts Tom Holland's dinner invite

Now, Holland might be able to secure the dinner with the football star, as left a sweet comment under the viral social media post by the Tonight Show.

"Dinner invitation accepted @tomholland2013," the 25-year-old wrote. "A little late," he admitted, with a nervous sweating emoji. "Just name the place!"

Erling Haaland commen on The Tonight Show instagram
Erling Haaland commen on The Tonight Show instagram

During the conversation at the hit show, Tom Holland teased that he's not sure if the Norwegian footballer would still want to catch dinner after "the other day", referencing the World Cup match between England and Norway, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Three Lions.

Currently, Tom Holland is busy with two press tours for both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, alongside his wife and co-star Zendaya.

The Odyssey is set to hit theatres on July 17, while Brand New Day is scheduled to be released on July 31.

Lana Del Rey announces companion album 'Spyda' with soon-to-be released 'Stove'
Lana Del Rey announces companion album 'Spyda' with soon-to-be released 'Stove'
Hal Williams dies at 91: Here's what to know about 'Sanford and Son' star
Hal Williams dies at 91: Here's what to know about 'Sanford and Son' star
Sam Neill's cause of death revealed days after 'Jurassic Park' star dies at 78
Sam Neill's cause of death revealed days after 'Jurassic Park' star dies at 78
Kardashians ignite fury after bodyguard's family launches GoFundMe following fatal accident
Kardashians ignite fury after bodyguard's family launches GoFundMe following fatal accident
Jessica Alba locked in to join Jennifer Garner’s ’13 Going on 30’ reboot
Jessica Alba locked in to join Jennifer Garner’s ’13 Going on 30’ reboot
'Modern Family' star backs Taylor Swift's wedding decisions after 'incredible night'
'Modern Family' star backs Taylor Swift's wedding decisions after 'incredible night'
Shakira revives ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ magic with Wyclef Jean during LMYNL New Jersey stop
Shakira revives ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ magic with Wyclef Jean during LMYNL New Jersey stop
Selena Gomez made Benny Blanco answer a key question before hard-launching romance
Selena Gomez made Benny Blanco answer a key question before hard-launching romance
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott attempted suicide before hospitalisation: What we know
Eminem's ex-wife Kim Scott attempted suicide before hospitalisation: What we know
‘Batman II’ & ‘The Great Beyond’ releases face major delay after Warner Bros shock move
‘Batman II’ & ‘The Great Beyond’ releases face major delay after Warner Bros shock move
Jung Haein sparks backlash after publicly supporting Kim Soo-hyun's comeback
Jung Haein sparks backlash after publicly supporting Kim Soo-hyun's comeback
Anne Hathaway sparkles in bejeweled gown at ‘The Odyssey’ NYC premiere: See
Anne Hathaway sparkles in bejeweled gown at ‘The Odyssey’ NYC premiere: See

Popular News

Prince Harry left 'isolated' after UK trip amid Meghan Markle's 'life-altering decisions'

Prince Harry left 'isolated' after UK trip amid Meghan Markle's 'life-altering decisions'
7 minutes ago
JD Vance signals tension with Israel over Iran strategy: ‘Manipulating’

JD Vance signals tension with Israel over Iran strategy: ‘Manipulating’
3 hours ago
Tom Holland finally gets Erling Haaland's response weeks after hangout invite snub

Tom Holland finally gets Erling Haaland's response weeks after hangout invite snub

2 hours ago