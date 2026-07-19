Russia launches largest Kyiv ballistic missile attack since war began

Russia pounded Ukraine’s capital overnight with one of its largest ballistic missile barrages since the war began. The massive attack killed at least one person, injured 16 others and set fire to multiple buildings across the city.
Devastation in the capital
The assault began after midnight, lighting up the sky and shaking the city with loud explosions. Air defense forces struggled against a total of 41 missiles and 125 attack drones. While they shot down 108 drones, the fast-moving ballistic missiles proved much harder to stop with only 18 missiles intercepted.
Homes and shops destroyed
The falling debris and missile impacts caused widespread damage in five separate districts. Fires broke out in apartment complexes, a supermarket, an underground pedestrian passage and a dormitory.
Nearly 600 rescue workers rushed to pull survivors out of the smoking ruins.
Terrified residents speak out
Families spent hours huddled in corridors and subway stations. Resident Viktoria Shejko described the intense fear, stating, “When the alarm started, we checked that there were ballistics, then went into the corridor. Then it started exploding one missile after another.”
Another resident, Vlad, who suffered a head injury refused to leave his home, explaining, “My grandmother lives with me and she can’t walk. How could I run away and leave her behind?”
Urgent plea for air defenses
The attack highlights Ukraine’s capital shortage of Western air defense systems. Commenting on the situation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on social media that “protection against missiles is our constant and top priority right now.”