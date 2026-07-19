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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
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Meghan Markle dad's emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle alongside their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet met King Charles in the UK earlier this month

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
Meghan Markle dads emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibets meeting with King Charles revealed
Meghan Markle dad's emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles revealed

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle is likely to feel heartbroken after King Charles recently reunited with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House.

A report suggested the long-awaited family gathering marked the first time the King had met his grandchildren since 2022.

Expert says Thomas Markle may feel "devastated"

As per royal experts, Thomas is likely to be "devastated" by the reunion because he never got a chance to meet either Archie or Lilibet.

For those unaware, Thomas has been estranged from Meghan since 2018, shortly ahead of lavish wedding to Prince Harry, after controversy surrounding staged paparazzi photographs.

Despite the dispute in the family, he remained hopeful to reconcile with his daughter and meet his grandchildren.

Prince Harry’s reunion with King Charles

The update comes after Prince Harry's recent reunion with the Royal Family in the UK.

Buckingham Palace later confirmed that King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Harry, Meghan and their children at Highgrove House, marking the King's first meeting with Archie and Lilibet since 2022.



Is Prince Harry planning more visits to UK?

The Duke of Sussex will reportedly return to the United Kingdom in September for the annual WellChild Awards.


Moreover, Prince Harry is set to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, for which he kicked off the one-year countdown earlier this month.

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