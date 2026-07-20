FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain are nothing but excited for FIFA World Cup 2026 finale.
Shortly after sending out a powerful message to uplift their national football team, the Spanish Royalties arrived at the MetLife Stadium in the US with their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.
As per a video shared on Spanish Royal Family's official Instagram account, the King and Queen appeared in high spirits as they talked to a Spanish TV reporter.
“The Kings, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofia wish a lot of luck and good luck to the @sefutbol upon their arrival at the Stadium New York-New Jersey, where they attend the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026” read the caption alongside the video.
Just an hour before their arrival, King Felipe's office released an official message on behalf of the Spanish monarch, which read, "This World Cup final is more than just a match."
It continued, "It's a shared dream that unites an entire nation and stirs the emotions of those around the world who hold Spain dear."
"Today, millions of people are with you and dreaming alongside you. Let's go for the win!" added the statement.