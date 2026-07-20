Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters

Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia join King Felipe and Queen Letizia for an exciting face off between Spain and Argentina at MetLife Stadium

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters
FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters

Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain are nothing but excited for FIFA World Cup 2026 finale.

Shortly after sending out a powerful message to uplift their national football team, the Spanish Royalties arrived at the MetLife Stadium in the US with their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia.

As per a video shared on Spanish Royal Family's official Instagram account, the King and Queen appeared in high spirits as they talked to a Spanish TV reporter.

“The Kings, the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofia wish a lot of luck and good luck to the @sefutbol upon their arrival at the Stadium New York-New Jersey, where they attend the final of the FIFA World Cup 2026” read the caption alongside the video.


Just an hour before their arrival, King Felipe's office released an official message on behalf of the Spanish monarch, which read, "This World Cup final is more than just a match."

FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters

It continued, "It's a shared dream that unites an entire nation and stirs the emotions of those around the world who hold Spain dear."

"Today, millions of people are with you and dreaming alongside you. Let's go for the win!" added the statement.

Meghan Markle dad's emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles revealed
Meghan Markle dad's emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles revealed
King Charles' Crown Estate announces ambitious new investment strategy
King Charles' Crown Estate announces ambitious new investment strategy
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert make dazzling appearance at special royal gala
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert make dazzling appearance at special royal gala
Prince Harry braces for fresh clash to bring Archie, Lilibet closer to King Charles
Prince Harry braces for fresh clash to bring Archie, Lilibet closer to King Charles
Prince William joins Emmy Awards race after Meghan Markle's big nod: Here's why
Prince William joins Emmy Awards race after Meghan Markle's big nod: Here's why
Prince Harry’s ‘biggest mistake’ reemerges after Meghan Markle joins King Charles reunion
Prince Harry’s ‘biggest mistake’ reemerges after Meghan Markle joins King Charles reunion
Meghan Markle gives green light as Prince Harry eyes permanent return to UK
Meghan Markle gives green light as Prince Harry eyes permanent return to UK
Meghan Markle new milestone sparks Hollywood outcry: ‘won’t silence the critics’
Meghan Markle new milestone sparks Hollywood outcry: ‘won’t silence the critics’
Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit
Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit
Prince Edward's phone call to ex- girlfriend uncovers unexpected moment
Prince Edward's phone call to ex- girlfriend uncovers unexpected moment
Queen Camilla forced to swallow bitter pill to prevent King Charles 'heartbreak'
Queen Camilla forced to swallow bitter pill to prevent King Charles 'heartbreak'
Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion
Prince Harry shares fresh update on King Charles & family after private UK reunion

Popular News

FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters

FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters
3 hours ago
Meghan Markle dad's emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles revealed

Meghan Markle dad's emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles revealed
4 hours ago
Russia launches largest Kyiv ballistic missile attack since war began

Russia launches largest Kyiv ballistic missile attack since war began
4 hours ago