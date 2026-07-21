Tate brothers in custody: Court documents reveal new details in UK rape case

While Andrew and Tristan Tate remain in custody in Florida as they challenge an extradition request from the United Kingdom, newly unsealed court documents reveal more details.
According to CNN, the federal filings, released Monday night, detail complaints made by women to British officials against both brothers about sexual and physical abuse, including claims the women were choked, sometimes to the point of passing out, and raped.
The brothers, who appeared in federal court in Miami on Monday, have denied all allegations against them and their attorneys have vowed to fight against the extradition request.
One of those attorneys has publicly urged the Trump administration to intervene.
After getting their start on reality TV in the UK, the Tate brothers have gained notoriety over the years by promoting increasingly misogynistic content online, racking up followers, and criminal charges.
Andrew Tate, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and self-described misogynist, has built his platform around toxic masculinity and become a prominent figure in the so-called manosphere, a digital ecosystem associated with the alt-right and hate that is populated by overtly misogynist podcasters and influencers.
What the new documents reveal
While the brothers were already facing rape and human trafficking charges in the UK, the latest charges were brought forward after British police investigated reports made by four additional victims, UK authorities said, bringing a total of 59 charges between them.
In a complaint unsealed Monday against Andrew Tate, prosecutors detailed allegations from British authorities that involved two victims.
It said one woman, working in the “webcam business,” was put in chokeholds, causing her to lose consciousness, as he raped her in an alleged attack at her home in Bedford, England, in 2015.
The other victim alleged she had consensual sex with Andrew Tate in 2014 after meeting on a dating app.
In a later, separate encounter, he visited her home in Manchester, England, and during intercourse, she was pinned down, unable to breathe and “afraid he would not stop and was going to kill her,” according to the complaint.