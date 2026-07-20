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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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NYC health officials report three deaths due to Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

Nearly eight people remained hospitalised as of Sunday night due to ongoing Legionnaires’ disease outbreak, as per officials

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
NYC health officials report three deaths due to Legionnaires’ disease outbreak
NYC health officials report three deaths due to Legionnaires’ disease outbreak

Health officials in New York City stated that a third person has lost his life due to Legionnaires’ disease outbreak.

Dr. Alister Martin, the commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, announced that 74 cases of Legionnaires’ had been identified as of Sunday in the Upper East Side cluster.

As per officials, nearly eight people remained hospitalised as of Sunday night.

“It is with great sadness that I report a third person has died in connection with the Legionnaires’ disease community cluster on the Upper East Side. Our hearts are with their family and friends as they mourn their loss,” Martin stated.

The Health Department had just announced a second death in connection with the disease on Saturday.


Martin said that investigators have not noticed “any concerning trends” in data from emergency surveillance. Health officials have yet to highlight a source for the current outbreak either, but said there had been a sustained decline in new cases, suggesting that the source of exposure to Legionella bacteria has likely been eliminated.

Officials encourage anyone who lives in or has spent time in ZIP codes 10028, 10075 and 10128 to seek immediate medical attention if they develop flu-like symptoms.

What is Legionnaires’ disease?

It is a rapidly-spreading lung infection caused by Legionella bacteria, which may aggravate if left untreated.

The disease transmits via breathing in fine droplets of contaminated water with bacteria, but cannot be transmitted from person-to-person.

Legionnaires' treatment

Legionnaires' can easily be treated with antibiotics.

Legionnaires’ disease is treatable but 10% of people will die due to complications from the illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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