Garmin CIRQA smart band launched: Check features, pricing, more

Garmin has officially released the CIRQA Smart Band, its first-ever screen-free fitness and health tracker, which is particularly designed for the users who are looking for a comprehensive wellness monitoring without constant screen distractions.
The wearable is integrated with a range of cutting-edge features that would never fail to captivate users, with the device offering 10 days of battery life and delivers round-the-clock health insights through the Garmin Connect app—without even needing a subscription.
As per Garmin, the smart band complements its existing smartwatch lineup while offering a simpler, more discreet wearable experience.
Cutting-edge health tracking features
The CIRQA Smart Band keeps on monitoring significant health metrics such as Body Battery energy levels, stress, heart rate, Pulse Ox, sleep quality, and more.
Moreover, users can easily access detailed sleep data, such as sleep stages, heart rate variability, respiration, sleep scores and nap detection.
One of the major highlights of the recently introduced wearable is the menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking feature for women.
Notably, Garmin CIRQA can sync with the Natural Cycles app for fertility tracking, though a separate subscription is required for that service.
Fitness features and activity tracking
The smart band automatically identifies and records a wide range of activities, even without a display. Users can manually track more than 80 activities, including walking, running and yoga, only via a single side button.
Garmin CIRQA price and availability
Designed with a comfortable fabric band that can be worn on the wrist or upper arm, the CIRQA Smart Band is available in several tantalising hues, marking it a perfect choice for everyone.
Garmin has priced the wearable at $199.99, positioning it as a distraction-free alternative for users seeking advanced health and fitness tracking without the need for a smartwatch display or ongoing subscription fees.