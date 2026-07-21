Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Garmin CIRQA smart band launched: Check features, pricing, more

Garmin CIRQA complements its existing smartwatch lineup while offering a simpler, more discreet wearable experience

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Garmin CIRQA smart band launched: Check features, pricing, more
Garmin CIRQA smart band launched: Check features, pricing, more

Garmin has officially released the CIRQA Smart Band, its first-ever screen-free fitness and health tracker, which is particularly designed for the users who are looking for a comprehensive wellness monitoring without constant screen distractions.

The wearable is integrated with a range of cutting-edge features that would never fail to captivate users, with the device offering 10 days of battery life and delivers round-the-clock health insights through the Garmin Connect app—without even needing a subscription.

As per Garmin, the smart band complements its existing smartwatch lineup while offering a simpler, more discreet wearable experience.


Cutting-edge health tracking features 

The CIRQA Smart Band keeps on monitoring significant health metrics such as Body Battery energy levels, stress, heart rate, Pulse Ox, sleep quality, and more.

Moreover, users can easily access detailed sleep data, such as sleep stages, heart rate variability, respiration, sleep scores and nap detection.

One of the major highlights of the recently introduced wearable is the menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking feature for women.

Notably, Garmin CIRQA can sync with the Natural Cycles app for fertility tracking, though a separate subscription is required for that service.

Fitness features and activity tracking

The smart band automatically identifies and records a wide range of activities, even without a display. Users can manually track more than 80 activities, including walking, running and yoga, only via a single side button.

Garmin CIRQA price and availability

Designed with a comfortable fabric band that can be worn on the wrist or upper arm, the CIRQA Smart Band is available in several tantalising hues, marking it a perfect choice for everyone.

Garmin has priced the wearable at $199.99, positioning it as a distraction-free alternative for users seeking advanced health and fitness tracking without the need for a smartwatch display or ongoing subscription fees.

X rolls out rebuild Android app for improved user experience
X rolls out rebuild Android app for improved user experience
Apple iPhone 18 series new leaks emerge ahead of release
Apple iPhone 18 series new leaks emerge ahead of release
YouTube addresses Picture-in-Picture bug on iPhone and Android
YouTube addresses Picture-in-Picture bug on iPhone and Android
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Sydney: The truth behind bridge climb rumors
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Sydney: The truth behind bridge climb rumors
Instagram privacy settings to change now before it's too late
Instagram privacy settings to change now before it's too late
iPhone 18 Pro Max leak hints at significant camera upgrade
iPhone 18 Pro Max leak hints at significant camera upgrade
Perseid meteor shower 2026: Where and how to watch?
Perseid meteor shower 2026: Where and how to watch?
China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley
China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley
Apple surpasses Nvidia in market value before AI chip giant regains top spot
Apple surpasses Nvidia in market value before AI chip giant regains top spot
Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft and hardware espionage
Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft and hardware espionage
Meta to send 'distressing' alert to parents if teen discusses self-harm with AI chatbot
Meta to send 'distressing' alert to parents if teen discusses self-harm with AI chatbot
Apple iPhone 18 Pro new leaks suggest notable upgrades: Pricing, release date
Apple iPhone 18 Pro new leaks suggest notable upgrades: Pricing, release date

Popular News

NYC tornado watch issues warning of heavy downpour, wind gusts up, Yankees cancels game

NYC tornado watch issues warning of heavy downpour, wind gusts up, Yankees cancels game
52 minutes ago
Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension

Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension
an hour ago
Garmin CIRQA smart band launched: Check features, pricing, more

Garmin CIRQA smart band launched: Check features, pricing, more
2 hours ago