Andy Burnham announces major electricity relief in first cost-of-living move

Electricity bills will be reduced by an average of £45 from October, after Andy Burnham announced the government would remove VAT from them.
According to The Guardian, the new prime minister said on Tuesday he was implementing an immediate tax cut to help ease cost of living pressures for households in Britain.
The move comes a day after Burnham became prime minister, promising to give voters “some breathing space” on living costs with a series of policy interventions.
Burnham said in a statement, “I said I wanted to give people breathing space, and that’s what I’m announcing on my second day as prime minister.
“We’re taking immediate action to cut taxes on energy bills, put more money in people’s pockets and bring back hope.”
His new chancellor, John Healey, added: “Today’s energy tax cut will give families some breathing room on bills, and provide some reassurance this winter.”
Burnham became prime minister on Monday with a pledge to “bring back hope” to Westminster politics by easing the cost of living, de-privatising utilities and ending rough sleeping.
He surprised many in Westminster with his choice of Healey as chancellor after intense lobbying from allies of both Ed Miliband and Shabana Mahmood.
On Tuesday, Burnham is expected to set out further detail on his cost of living plans, including the electricity bill tax cut.
Downing Street said the move would remove about £45 from the annual price-capped electricity bill at a cost of £850m in 2026-27.
It would be funded, officials said, by Burnham’s decision to scrap the digital ID scheme. The two amounts, however, do not quite tally, given ending the ID scheme is due to save £1.8bn over three years.