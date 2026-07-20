 Iran claims 'heavy blows' against US military in Middle East amid escalating conflict 

Amid the intensifying conflict between US-Iran, Iran’s IRGC stated its navy has delivered “heavy blows” to the US military with three simultaneous attacks.
As per IRNA news agency, the statement read, it said it struck US “drone maintenance and repair sheds” at Al-Sakhir Airport in Bahrain alleging it resulted in their “destruction”.
It also attacked US Navy Task Force 59 vessel preparation sheds in Salman Port in Bahrain causing “destruction and heavy damage”, the statement added.
In Kuwait, the IRGC stated it set fire to and “completely destroyed” Marine Special Forces sheds at the Arifjan base.
Additionally, the US President Trump “revealed his foolishness and ignorance” by claiming that Iran had few missiles and drones left, and if the war lasts several years Iran will have enough weapons until the last day, the statement further noted.
The update comes after Trump stated the latest wave of strikes by the US hit Iran "very hard", adding that the attacks were "in honour" of three US soldiers killed in recent days, two in Jordan, one in Iraq.
Iran “vowed” to teach US 'unforgettable lessons’
The renewed conflict escalated after both the countries' trade strikes for a second week, leading to several casualties across US-Iran.
Notably, Iran's supreme leader vowed to teach the United States "unforgettable lessons" on Saturday, as Washington reported its first military deaths since renewing its hostilities with the Islamic republic.
The statement comes a month after the foes signed a now-abandoned preliminary deal aimed at ending their war, marking the end of agreement.
US announces launch of first ‘pilot zones’ in southern Lebanon
On the other hand, the US has started operations in the first “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon as part of efforts to implement the ceasefire framework agreed between Israel and Lebanon.
In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said pilot zone operations started in the villages of Froun, Srifa and Zawtar al-Gharbiya “in accordance with the Trilateral Framework and under the auspices of the Military Coordination Group for Lebanon”.