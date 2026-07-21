Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension

The Miami Dolphins have secured one of their key defensive stars for the long haul. All-Pro linebacker Jordyn Brooks and the franchise have agreed to a three-year extension worth $51.3 million.
Contract details and terms
The new agreement keeps the 28-year-old linebacker in Miami while securing $35 million in guaranteed money. Before this deal, Brooks was entering the final season of his contract.
The extension now makes him the sixth-highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL based on total value and annual salary.
A leader on and off the field
Brooks proved to be a major anchor for Miami’s defense last season, leading the entire NFL with 183 total tackles and earning First-Team All-Pro honors. Despite ongoing contract talks throughout the spring, he chose not to hold out from offseason practices to set an example, stating:
“I play with these guys, go to battle with them and I want them to know that I’m here no matter what, playing the game for the right reasons and so I show up to work because that’s what’s required of me.”
Building for the future
With Brooks officially signed, Miami has locked up three essential team anchors this offseason. The front office previously finalized long-term extensions for running back De’Von Achane and center Aaron Brewer.
By completing all three major negotiations ahead of training camp, the team turns its full focus toward the upcoming season.