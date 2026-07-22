Sports
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Travis Kelce's secret wedding performance for Taylor Swift reveal by Jason

Jason Kelce spills details on Travis' surprise wedding performance for Taylor Swift

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Travis Kelces secret wedding performance for Taylor Swift reveal by Jason
Travis Kelce's secret wedding performance for Taylor Swift reveal by Jason 

Travis Kelce's wedding surprise for wife Taylor Swift has been revealed by Jason Kelce.

Kelce turned his wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City into his personal stage to give a performance for the Lover singer.

His older brother, Jason, in a recent appearance at The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, revealed that the 36-year-old took the microphone and sang for Swift at the wedding ceremony, Page Six reported.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center said, “Yeah, Trav can sing. Trav has always been able to carry a tune, obviously pale in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay. Trav is very good.”

“I think a lot of the fact that we kind of do a little bit of everything actually stems from where we grew up in Cleveland. We grew up in a city called Cleveland Heights, a very liberal artsy town. It’s super interesting, and it’s diverse economically; it’s diverse demographically. A lot of, like, former hippies have settled there. There’s always been a thriving music scene there. It’s a very interesting town,” he later added.

Jason explained that middle school students are either singing or doing music with an instrument, calling it “very artsy.” 

He also described Cleveland Heights, Ohio, as a wonderful area that gives exposure to a lot of different things like arts, athletics, and academics.


Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding

As per media reports, the high-profile T&T wedding was attended by Hollywood A-listers and musicians, including Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Emma Stone, and Dakota Johnson.

There were also prominent sports figures at the wedding, from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and Simone Biles to Tom Brady.


Adam Sandler officiated the wedding attended by 1000-person guests. Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as the man of honor, while Kelce’s brother Jason was the best man.

Carlos Alcaraz yacht getaway with Claudia Canals sparks buzz amid dating rumors
Carlos Alcaraz yacht getaway with Claudia Canals sparks buzz amid dating rumors
Lamine Yamal breaks silence amid girlfriend Inés García cheating rumors
Lamine Yamal breaks silence amid girlfriend Inés García cheating rumors
Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension
Jordyn Brooks, Dolphins agree to $51.3 million contract extension
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gives clarification as fake tweet goes viral amid cheating claims
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend gives clarification as fake tweet goes viral amid cheating claims
Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16
Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16
Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero brace for ESPN layoff after Ryan Clark exit: Here’s why
Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero brace for ESPN layoff after Ryan Clark exit: Here’s why
David Beckham joins Fortnite with new icon series collection
David Beckham joins Fortnite with new icon series collection
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?
GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García cheated on her ex for football star? Find out
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García cheated on her ex for football star? Find out
FIFA opens disciplinary investigation into Argentina after 2026 World Cup final chaos
FIFA opens disciplinary investigation into Argentina after 2026 World Cup final chaos
FIFA crops Donald Trump out of Spain’s official World Cup victory photo
FIFA crops Donald Trump out of Spain’s official World Cup victory photo

Popular News

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on wife Mette-Marit's recovery after transplant

Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on wife Mette-Marit's recovery after transplant
4 hours ago
Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth asks Congress for billions more

Iran war cost hits $37.5 billion as Hegseth asks Congress for billions more
4 hours ago
Travis Kelce's secret wedding performance for Taylor Swift reveal by Jason

Travis Kelce's secret wedding performance for Taylor Swift reveal by Jason

5 hours ago