Travis Kelce's secret wedding performance for Taylor Swift reveal by Jason 

Travis Kelce's wedding surprise for wife Taylor Swift has been revealed by Jason Kelce.
Kelce turned his wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City into his personal stage to give a performance for the Lover singer.
His older brother, Jason, in a recent appearance at The Ross Tucker Football Podcast, revealed that the 36-year-old took the microphone and sang for Swift at the wedding ceremony, Page Six reported.
The former Philadelphia Eagles center said, “Yeah, Trav can sing. Trav has always been able to carry a tune, obviously pale in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay. Trav is very good.”
“I think a lot of the fact that we kind of do a little bit of everything actually stems from where we grew up in Cleveland. We grew up in a city called Cleveland Heights, a very liberal artsy town. It’s super interesting, and it’s diverse economically; it’s diverse demographically. A lot of, like, former hippies have settled there. There’s always been a thriving music scene there. It’s a very interesting town,” he later added.
Jason explained that middle school students are either singing or doing music with an instrument, calling it “very artsy.”
He also described Cleveland Heights, Ohio, as a wonderful area that gives exposure to a lot of different things like arts, athletics, and academics.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding
As per media reports, the high-profile T&T wedding was attended by Hollywood A-listers and musicians, including Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, Emma Stone, and Dakota Johnson.
There were also prominent sports figures at the wedding, from Patrick and Brittany Mahomes and Simone Biles to Tom Brady.
Adam Sandler officiated the wedding attended by 1000-person guests. Swift’s brother Austin Swift served as the man of honor, while Kelce’s brother Jason was the best man.