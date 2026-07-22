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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first Emmy nominations leave 'Wicked' fans thrilled

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande featured in 'Wicked: For Good' last year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivos first Emmy nominations leave Wicked fans thrilled
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first Emmy nominations leave 'Wicked' fans thrilled 

Wicked co-stars, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, scored their first Emmy nominations, which left fans amazed.

The Thank U, Next crooner – who is currently headlining her live Eternal Sunshine Tour has bagged her first nod for the upcoming awards ceremony in September this year.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, the Emmy organisers announced that Grande, 33, and Erivo, 39, are officially nominees of the annual awards show.

Celebrating the big achievement, the Side to Side hitmaker's fan headquarters penned a heartfelt note on behalf of the singer, "Ariana Grande Butera is now officially an Emmy Nominee!" 

It is pertinent to note that the musician has bagged the nomination for an Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for her song, Wicked: One Wonderful Night.

Fans react to Ariana Grande's new achievement 

As the news made it to the Gram, fans began expressing love for Grande for the big career breakthrough, as one gushed, "So so deserving." 

"Congratulations fully deserved. I love it when talent is given the acknowledgement they deserve," another extended wishes for her singer.

While a third wrote, "YAYYYYYYY she deserves it." 

"Omfgggggggfg. And we cheered," a fourth said.  

Ariana Grande's first Emmy nomination 

This nomination marked Ariana Grande's first, while Cynthia Erivo has earned four nominations, comprising one Daytime Emmy win and three Primetime Emmy nominations. 

Cynthia Erivo's Emmys nods 

Notably, the English actress-turned-singer is now a four-time Primetime Emmy nominee, as she first scored in 2017 for an Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program for NBC's Today Show.  

Then she again secured a nomination in 2021, 2025 and now for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for Wicked: One Wonderful Night last year.

The two-hour musical television special premiered on NBC on November 6th, 2025, and became available to stream the following day.

Ariana Grande – who is in the headlines due to her romance with Ricky Álvarez has yet to react to her huge career milestone. 

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