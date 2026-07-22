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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Kate Middleton 'on the fence' about Prince George's future as he enters teen years

Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has turned 13

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Kate Middleton on the fence about Prince Georges future as he enters teen years
Kate Middleton 'on the fence' about Prince George's future as he enters teen years 

With Prince George entering his teenage years, his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have been forced to rethink some major decisions linked to his future.


The second-in-line to the British throne will reportedly attend Eton College from September after Kensington Palace confirmed George was accepted at the boarding school where William and Prince Harry studied.

However, Kate Middleton is not too sure about the decision, as the pair wants to modernise monarchy, while the boarding school has always been conceived as "old boys' club".

What Eton College means for Prince George's future?

Katie Nicholl, Vanity Fair's royal correspondent and co-host of The Royals Uncensored, who reported that George had to pass Eton College's entrance exam, said, "I had been reporting for a while that Eton was the top choice."

Talking to Fox News on June 22, the day Prince George turned 13, she added, "Although behind the scenes, I think there was a bit of yo-yoing about whether it was the right choice. You've got to remember that George will one day be king. And, of course, William and Catherine are thinking about the future. They're thinking about creating a very modern monarchy that feels relevant."

Explaining the doubt surrounding Eton, Nicholl added that the school is "very much traditional, steeped in years of history and heritage and very much seen as an 'old boys' club'," which highlighted Kate's reservations for the decision.

Nicholl reported that Kate was initially "on the fence" about Eton. On her "short list" was her alma mater, the coed Marlborough College. 

However, "it is understood that, from the outset, William was very keen for his eldest son to be educated at Eton".

Royal expert Charlotte Griffiths told Nicholl, "Ultimately, it would have been a joint decision, but William always wanted Eton and thinks it's the right place for George. It breeds leaders."

Home away from home for Prince William

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles
Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles 

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that Eton College holds particular sentimental value for William, as it was previously reported that Eton provided the Prince stability when his mother, Princess Diana, passed away in 1997.

About Eton College

Eton College
Eton College

Founded in 1440 by King Henry VI, Eton College costs about $80,000 a year, according to People magazine. 

Among its alumni are a long list of notable names, including 20 British prime ministers.

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