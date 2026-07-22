Chiefs unveil $3B indoor stadium renderings: Built for noise in Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially revealed initial renderings for a brand-new, $3 billion enclosed stadium set to open in Kansas City, Kansas in 2031. Designed to accommodate roughly 70,000 fans, the state-of-the-art facility will replace Arrowhead Stadium as the franchise’s home.
Exciting the fanbase with the first glance of the project, Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt stated, “Today we are excited to show Chiefs Kingdom a first look at our new home.”
Built for unmatched stadium noise
A central focus of the new design is audio engineering and acoustics. Architects and audio experts specifically studied the venue’s size, shape, and roof geometry to capture and amplify crowd noise, keeping the team’s famous home-field advantage intact.
Hunt emphasized this point, noting, “While we’re still finalizing many of the details, there are a few things we know for sure: it will hold 70,000 fans, it will still be the best place in the world to tailgate and the whole building will be built for noise.”
Preserving traditions with modern features
The venue will feature a fully enclosed translucent roof that lets in natural light while shielding fans from harsh winter weather. The design preserves core team traditions including dedicated tailgating infrastructure, a Drum Deck and the Ring of Honor.
Hunt noted, “From the beginning, our goal has been to build something that improved the gameday experience for every single fan. This new stadium will do just that.”
Local architectural partners named
The Chiefs selected Kansas City-based firms MANICA as the lead design architect and HNTB as the architect of record. Highlighting the local collaboration, Chiefs President Mark Donovan shared, “We’re proud to name MANICA as our lead design architect and HNTB as the architect of record for this transformational stadium undertaking.”