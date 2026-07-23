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  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Kendall Jenner's new post with cute 'companion' sparks surprising Jacob Elordi question

Kendall Jenner releases new photos days after Malibu sighting with Jacob Elordi sparked outrage

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Kendall Jenners new post with cute companion sparks surprising Jacob Elordi question
Kendall Jenner's new post with cute 'companion' sparks surprising Jacob Elordi question

Kendall Jenner has surprised her fans with an exciting new post – but a major part of her life was missing.

The 818-Tequila founder treated her Instagram followers to exclusive glimpses into her life, just days after she found herself at the center of a fresh controversy, when her fun-filled photos with boyfriend Jacob Elordi went viral on the same day her grandmother, “MJ” Shannon died.

Kendall Jenners new post with cute companion sparks surprising Jacob Elordi question

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 22, Kendall shared a carousel of photos featuring her enjoying the time of her life.

The series also included a black-and-white photo of her late grandmother displayed on a giant projector in a dark room.

Kendall’s passion for vintage vehicles and horses was also evident in the newly shared carousel – which had no caption.


However, one photo in the Instagram post quickly caught her fans’ attention as it featured Kendall with a cute new fury companion – a Miniature Schnauze.

The presence of the fury friend reminded Kendall’s fan of her new beau Jacob – who was not featured in any of the photos.

The Wuthering Heights actor’s absence has Kendall’s fans asking the same question, “where is he”

One user asked, “such a cute companion you have, but where's Jacob?”

Another requested, “show me Elordi”

“Waiting for the soft launch ms Kendall” reminded a third.

“Wow....You got a new furry companion!!!” gushed one user.

“where's our boyfriend” asked another.

While many followers Kendall’s new dog, while praising the fact that she loves dogs and horses with a passion.

Some users also inquired Kendall about her former dog Pyro – noting they haven’t seen him in a long time.

Kendall – who recently became the ambassador of a Korean skincare brand Anua, reportedly started dating the Wuthering Heights actor at the beginning of this year.

However – they first ignited relationship rumours with their first sighting at Coachella Festival in April.

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