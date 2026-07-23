Kendall Jenner's new post with cute 'companion' sparks surprising Jacob Elordi question

Kendall Jenner has surprised her fans with an exciting new post – but a major part of her life was missing.
The 818-Tequila founder treated her Instagram followers to exclusive glimpses into her life, just days after she found herself at the center of a fresh controversy, when her fun-filled photos with boyfriend Jacob Elordi went viral on the same day her grandmother, “MJ” Shannon died.
Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, July 22, Kendall shared a carousel of photos featuring her enjoying the time of her life.
The series also included a black-and-white photo of her late grandmother displayed on a giant projector in a dark room.
Kendall’s passion for vintage vehicles and horses was also evident in the newly shared carousel – which had no caption.
However, one photo in the Instagram post quickly caught her fans’ attention as it featured Kendall with a cute new fury companion – a Miniature Schnauze.
The presence of the fury friend reminded Kendall’s fan of her new beau Jacob – who was not featured in any of the photos.
The Wuthering Heights actor’s absence has Kendall’s fans asking the same question, “where is he”
One user asked, “such a cute companion you have, but where's Jacob?”
Another requested, “show me Elordi”
“Waiting for the soft launch ms Kendall” reminded a third.
“Wow....You got a new furry companion!!!” gushed one user.
“where's our boyfriend” asked another.
While many followers Kendall’s new dog, while praising the fact that she loves dogs and horses with a passion.
Some users also inquired Kendall about her former dog Pyro – noting they haven’t seen him in a long time.
Kendall – who recently became the ambassador of a Korean skincare brand Anua, reportedly started dating the Wuthering Heights actor at the beginning of this year.
However – they first ignited relationship rumours with their first sighting at Coachella Festival in April.