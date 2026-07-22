NBA 2K27 release date announced: Early access, cover stars, pricing revealed

Basketball gaming fans finally have a date to mark on their calendars. Publisher 2K officially announced that NBA 2K27 will launch worldwide on September 4, 2026.
Early access to players
Gamers looking to get a head start on the virtual court do not have to wait for the standard release date. Fans who purchase the Deluxe Edition or Ultra Edition will gain early access, allowing them to start playing on August 28, 2026.
Star cover athletes revealed
The new game features three major basketball stars across its different versions. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama graces the Standard Edition cover. Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark leads the Deluxe Edition, while former MVP Derrick Rose stars on the Ultra Edition.
Highlighting the cover athlete announcement, NBA 2K senior vice president Zak Armitage said, “Victor Wembanyama, Caitlin Clark and Derrick Rose each come from different worlds but they share the same obsession that has altered the trajectory of the game.”
Platforms and pricing details
The game is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and the Nintendo Switch 2. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Deluxe Edition costs $99.99 and the limited-availability Ultra Edition is priced at $149.99.
Special bonus rewards
Pre-ordering higher-tier editions grants players extra virtual currency, skill boosts and special cards for MyCAREER and MyTEAM modes. An official gameplay trailer will premiere on July 28.