3M Open betting preview: Expected birdie frenzy and favorites at TPC Twin Cities

The PGA Tour returns to Minnesota this week for the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, where the golf fans can expect a scoring frenzy. The venue is famous for giving up plenty of low scores, making it one of the most entertaining shootouts of the season.
As golf analysts highlight, “When birdies are to be had, Sungjae Im can do it with the best of them,” setting the stage for aggressive play across all four rounds.
Scheffler leads the favorites
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines the field as the clear betting favorite after a strong summer showing. His sharp ball-striking makes him a threat every week. Analysts emphasize that “there is nobody better on TOUR” at hitting greens in regulation, which gives Scheffler a massive advantage on a track where precise approach shots translate directly into short birdie putts.
Heavy hitters and dark horses
Defending champion Kurt Kitayama returns to protect his crown after posting low numbers at the venue last year. Golf writers note that “his elite ball-striking and aggressive style are perfect for a course that rewards birdie streaks.”
Meanwhile, rising talents like Jackson Koivun are turning heads with commentators observing that “if the putter catches fire early, don’t be surprised if the rising star is sitting atop the leaderboard.”
High stakes before playoffs
With the regular season winding down, players are eager to make a big move. TPC Twin Cities offers one of the last major chances to earn points, so expect players to push the pace from the very first tee.