An early-morning power blip and subsequent water surge damaged Spartanburg Water's system, leading to service disruptions on Nov. 18 that have rippled through the community. Multiple school districts let out early and businesses closed for the day amid ongoing water pressure issues.
A boil water advisory remains in effect, and customers should expect widespread interruptions.
Spokesperson Jennifer Candler said in a 9:31 a.m. email that the advisory is due to a "significant loss of water pressure" throughout the distribution system, which serves nearly 240,000 customers.
She added that customers should boil water for one minute before using it and forgo using ice made after the advisory went into effect.
"A power blip occurred in the early morning hours of Wednesday, November 18, that caused a significant surge of water, which resulted in substantial damage to the Spartanburg Water System's main water distribution line as well as the redundant water distribution line," Candler said in an email.
In a phone call, Candler said a brief power outage around 6:30 a.m. or 6:45 a.m. at the treatment plant in Chesnee caused the water plant to stop working momentarily.
When the power came back on, the pressure of the built-up water flowing through the plant damaged the 43-inch main distribution pipe and the 23-inch backup pipe.
Candler said Spartanburg Water crews and contractors were working to make repairs, but she didn't have a timeframe for when things would return to normal.
"This is very unusual. This is not something we've ever experienced," Candler said.
As a result, multiple school districts are letting out early today, including districts 1, 2, 3, 6 and 7. Districts 4 and 5 are on separate water systems and aren't impacted.