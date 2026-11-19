federal judge said the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency "made a mockery of court orders" in Colorado and opens new tab government officials in contempt for instantly re-arresting a man whom the judge had ordered released.
According to Reuters, US District Judge Charlotte Sweeney on Wednesday, November 18, declined to take any further action because she said the officials had "cured the contempt by ceasing the practice at issue" as sworn by an official in court.
"ICE's new 'policy' of immediately re-detaining petitioners following release made a mockery of court orders mandating petitioners' immediate release," the judge wrote, according to court records in the US District Court for the District of Colorado.
At least 18 people in Colorado have been held in detention longer than they should have been or have been re-arrested within minutes of their judge-ordered release in the past six weeks, CPR News, the news division of Colorado Public Radio, reported.
The report said that immigration attorneys estimated the number may be higher given that some immigrants represented themselves.
ICE, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security, has been the face of Republican President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown and deportation drive that rights groups say has violated free speech and due process rights.
Human rights groups also say the crackdown has created an unsafe environment, particularly for ethnic minorities, who have raised concerns about racial profiling.
The Trump administration has maintained that its actions aim to improve domestic security and are in compliance with the law. ICE and DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what the judge said on Wednesday.
Democrats, who won majorities in both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections earlier this month, say they aim to hold the Trump administration accountable for its immigration policies.