US President Donald Trump praised his “great relationship” with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ahead of an unprecedented three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Warm welcome in Shenzhen
The high-stakes gathering in southern China marks a rare face-to-face moment between the leaders of the world’s three largest nuclear powers.
Ahead of the joint talks, Trump and Putin held a separate 40-minute bilateral discussion – their first direct sit-down since failed peace talks in Alaska last year.
Meanwhile, host Xi Jinping broke protocol to personally greet Trump at the airport, a gesture of goodwill that Trump called a “big win” for both nations.
High-stakes global agenda
While analysts warn the brief trilateral session may yield more symbolism than binding deals, the agenda covers critical global flashpoints. Trump stated he plans to push for discussions on reducing nuclear stockpiles, resolving the ongoing war in Ukraine and addressing the conflict involving Iran.
However, Trump assured reporters he would not strike any peace deal regarding Ukraine without Kyiv’s direct involvement.
Trade and future tensions
Beyond security, economic friction remains front and center. Washington and Beijing are still navigating disputes over tariffs, artificial intelligence and China’s rare-earth export controls.
As the three superpowers meet behind closed doors, smaller APEC nations are watching closely, anxious that their own regional interests could be overshadowed by big-power politics.