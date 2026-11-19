Relentless rainstorms are battering Florida’s Atlantic Coast, causing severe flash flooding, major road closures and widespread school shutdowns. Parts of Broward County recorded over 15 inches of rain within 24 hours, shattering Fort Lauderdale’s previous November rainfall record set in 1994.
In response to rising water, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis declared a local state of emergency, urging residents to shelter in place and avoid flooded streets.
Travel disruptions and emergency rescues
The torrential downpours have crippled daily life across the region. Officials closed southbound Interstate 95 near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, while abandoned cars littered flooded streets in nearby Hollywood.
Emergency crews carried out multiple water rescues and Broward County public schools canceled classes for the day. Further north, heavy rain is worsening existing flooding along the swollen St. Johns River, which is still recovering from historic storms earlier this month.
More storms expected through Friday
Meteorologists warn the danger is far from over. A broad Flood Watch remains in effect along the entire Atlantic coastline through Friday, with forecasters predicting up to 12 additional inches of rain in some areas.
Persistent onshore winds are also generating dangerous rip currents and minor coastal flooding. Experts at the National Weather Service note that a strong El Nino pattern is disrupting Florida’s typical dry season, fueling repeated waves of heavy storms ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel week.