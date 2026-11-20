Quinnipiac University placed its campus on an emergency lockdown Thursday night, November 19, 2026, following reports of a possible armed suspect on the grounds.
School officials immediately urged all students, faculty and staff to shelter in place while law enforcement swarmed the area.
Heavy police presence and building sweeps
Emergency alerts went out around 8:30 p.m. ET after Hamden Police and university public safety officers received reports of a male on campus potentially carrying a firearm.
Officers equipped with tactical gear arrived quickly at the main Mount Carmel Avenue location and began conducting room-by-room searches across every campus building.
Campus status and canceled classes
While the initial lockdown covered all university properties – including a crowded arena where a men’s basketball game against the University of Maine was underway – officials later lifted the order for the York Hill and North Haven campuses.
However, the lockdown remained active at the main Mount Carmel campus as police continued their sweeps.
Due to the ongoing investigation and emotional toll on the community, university leaders announced that all classes for Friday, November 20, are canceled. Counseling services are being made available both in person and online for anyone needing support.
No injuries reported
At this time, authorities have not located a suspect and it remains unclear if any shots were actually fired. Officials confirmed there are no immediate reports of injuries.
Anyone currently on the Mount Carmel campus is instructed to remain inside a secure area until the university issues an official all-clear.