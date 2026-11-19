Tech billionaire Elon Musk has admitted he feels “pretty foolish” after spending a record-breaking sum of nearly $450 million on the 2026 United States midterm elections without achieving his desired results.
Speaking virtually at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO acknowledged that massive financial contributions alone cannot buy electoral victories.
Major losses in Texas
Musk was the election cycle’s top individual donor, funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into super PACs to protect a Republican Senate majority. Much of his focus centered on Texas, where his companies are headquartered.
Despite Musk pouring tens of millions into the state’s Senate race, Republican candidate Ken Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico.
Overall, Democrats successfully captured control of both chambers of Congress. “If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” Musk told the summit, noting he was too focused on building SpaceX and Tesla to give the campaigns personal attention.
Distancing from MAGA
Following the widespread Republican defeats, Musk attempted to distance himself from partisan politics. He insisted he is “not MAGA,” explaining that he does not blindly follow Republican Party policies and instead prefers a balance of power.
Looking ahead, Musk struck a cooperative tone regarding Texas’s newly elected Democratic Governor, Gina Hinojosa, predicting she will be moderate.
However, with Democrats set to take control of Congress next year, lawmakers have already signaled plans to launch oversight investigations into Musk’s business interests and federal contracts.