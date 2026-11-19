Myanmar committed genocide against its Rohingya minority during a 2017 military campaign, the world’s highest court has ruled, in a historic and unprecedented decision.
According to The Guardian, the judgment from the international court of justice (ICJ) on Thursday, November 19, which has never previously found a state responsible for genocide, ends a seven-year legal battle that was seen as a critical global test for dealing with the most serious of all state crimes.
The ICJ president, Yuji Iwasawa, said a majority of nine judges on the 15-seat court found that “the Republic of the Union of Myanmar has committed genocide against the Rohingya”.
The 2016-17 campaign by Myanmar’s military forced more than 700,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya to flee across the border into Bangladesh, arriving with reports of mass killings of adults and children, gang-rapes and burned-down villages.
Nearly a decade later, in a refugee camp in Bangladesh, crowds of Rohingya people watching on outdoor TV screens leaped up in celebration and applause as the final verdict was read out.
One Rohingya survivor, Yousuf Ali, had travelled to the court to hear the verdict.
He said, “Today, we have finally been heard, and it is a profound relief. This judgment gives hope to our children and the next generation of Rohingya. But our fight is not over.”
Notably, governments had been anxiously awaiting the decision handed down in the Netherlands, where the UN-run court is based, in part because the ruling will set a precedent for genocide claims, notably a high-profile case against Israel.