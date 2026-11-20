Joanne Young has said she is determined that horrific abuse suffered at the hands of her husband and other abusers “will not define me” and she will use her experience to try and help others following the convictions of four men against her.
According to Reuters, four British men were convicted on Thursday, November 19, of raping or sexually abusing a woman who was drugged by her then-husband in a case with echoes of that of Gisele Pelicot, the French woman who became a global symbol in the fight against sexual violence.
Joanne like Pelicot, decided to waive her legal right to anonymity after discovering that her husband at the time had repeatedly drugged her and advertised her for sex online to strangers over more than a decade.
Philip Young, a 50-year-old former local councillor, pleaded guilty in January to more than 50 charges against his ex-wife, including 11 counts of rape and charges relating to recording the abuse and publishing it online hundreds of times.
Joanne said outside court, "This abuse has cost me my life as I knew it. The person I trusted most in the world betrayed me in the most horrific way."
“I am determined that their choices will not define me. I will now use my experience to try to help others. I also owe it to myself to live the best life I can with my children and loved ones as we move forward,” she added.
Young advertised his former spouse Joanne Young on websites including Craigslist, Fab Swingers and Grindr.
Police discovered the abuse only after an account linked to Philip Young posted bestiality images online in 2024 and then seized his devices, containing videos and images of the abuse.