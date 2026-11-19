Susan Smith was denied parole once again over three decades after killing her sons.
According to CNN, Smith, who has served 31 years of a life sentence for drowning her two young sons in 1994, was unanimously denied parole by the South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons after a hearing Thursday.
Smith appeared before South Carolina’s parole board for a second time, 32 years after drowning her two young sons in 1994.
She was convicted in 1995 of killing her boys, Michael, 3, and Alex, 14 months, by leaving them strapped in their car seats while she let her car roll into a lake and sink.
At the hearing, Smith testified on her own behalf, saying she was “not the same person” she was 32 years ago.
She said over a video call from prison, “I know that what I did to Michael and Alex is horrible…I have a lot of remorse, and I want to say that I’m very, very sorry… They were innocent children. They did not deserve to die.”
Her ex-husband David Smith recently told CNN he still finds it hard to understand why she killed their children. He spoke against granting her parole at the hearing.
David said , “I’m here to advocate for Michael and Alex, not for me. I’m just here to ask you all to look in your heart and see their father’s pain and his still broken heart, and ask your heart: Is 32 years enough for what she did to Michael and Alex?”
Smith initially told police her sons were taken when she was carjacked by a Black man in the city of Union, setting off a nine-day manhunt that made international headlines and cast suspicion on Black residents in the town.
The young mother, Smith was 23 at the time, tearfully begged for her sons’ return in images shown around the world.
Investigators were skeptical of Smith’s story from the start; however, she eventually confessed under questioning.