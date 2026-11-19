According to reports from TIME and The Guardian, US Attorney Aaron Reitz of the Southern District of Texas sent a formal letter to Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin of Michigan on November 12, 2026, directing her to preserve records related to future congressional investigations.
Reitz referenced public interviews – including Slotkin’s appearance on CNN and a Vox podcast – in which she discussed holding individuals associated with President Donald Trump accountable once Democrats assume control of Congress in January following the November midterm elections.
In his letter, Reitz suggested that using congressional oversight to target private citizens could violate federal civil rights statutes, specifically citing 18 U.S.C. §§ 241 and 242.
Slotkin and Democrats push back
According to recent news reports, Slotkin formally responded to Reitz, calling the inquiry into her political speech “baseless.” Slotkin is one of several Democratic lawmakers – alongside Senators Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, and Adam Schiff, as well as Representative Robert Garcia – to receive similar preservation notices from Reitz.
Fellow Democrats, including Blumenthal, have characterized the letters as an attempt to intimidate incoming committee leaders before they take office.
Broader legal and administration context
The dispute highlights escalating tensions over the boundaries of legislative oversight. While Reitz and White House allies argue that congressional inquiries must serve a legitimate legislative purpose rather than political retaliation, legal scholars cited by Democracy Docket and The Boston Globe note that the Constitution’s Speech or Debate Clause generally protects lawmakers’ official legislative speech and actions.
Meanwhile, Attorney General Todd Blanche stated on November 12 that the Justice Department has no active criminal investigations into lawmakers’ remarks.