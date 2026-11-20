A British cybersecurity operation has fixed a flaw in the operating systems of commercial fridges and freezers used by supermarkets, warehouses and restaurants, helping protect them from hacks that hit several European countries in recent weeks.
According to Reuetrs, a wave of cyberattacks knocked out commercial fridges and freezers from Sweden to Belgium earlier in November, while a similar hack hit France in October, forcing stores to throw away millions of euros' worth of food.
It was thought Britain had largely escaped the hacks because its refrigeration industry relies on different devices, but authorities and industry partners found a flaw that could have provided an opening for hackers, the BBC reported.
A fix has been developed and rolled out, the report added.
Ken Munroe, founder of PenTest Partners, part of the team combating the threat, told BBC Radio 4 that a weakness in passwords gave hackers an entry point into the systems.
He said, “Once they’ve [security flaws] been found, you’re in a race against time to make sure you can get them fixed before hackers use them.
“There were issues to do with weak credentials [in the Europe attacks], once you knew how to make the passwords you can get in. There was something similar and related to these controls that we found was very popular in the UK,” he added.
Following the attacks in Europe, Germany's information security office warned of continuing vulnerabilities in some of Danish firm Danfoss' industrial cooling appliances.
French intelligence and cyber agencies accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of carrying out the October hack, which targeted 700 commercial sites and caused 15 fires after hackers raised temperatures in refrigeration systems.
As per BBC, the vulnerability affecting British refrigeration systems was identified by consultants at Omega Systems.
Before the fix could be made, supermarkets removed fridges from the open internet and prioritised efforts to secure the devices.
Britain's National Cyber Security Centre is known to issue proactive notifications and early warning alerts to organisations where it believes vulnerabilities may exist.