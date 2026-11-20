The son of an 83-year-old cancer patient says she spent almost two days in a chair at A&E while waiting for a bed in hospital.
According to BBC, Nigel Wass says he had to bring his mother fluids, turn off alarms and find a wheelchair to take her to the toilet during "close to 48 hours" at Lincoln County Hospital, because staff were "run ragged."
One in 20 patients using Lincolnshire's emergency departments waited longer than 12 hours for a hospital bed, according to NHS figures for the year to October.
United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) apologised and said it "continued to implement improvements", including more rapid patient assessment and "timely patient discharges" to "free up beds".
Wass's mother had multiple infections during 18 months of cancer treatment, all needing emergency treatment.
He says he accompanied her to Lincoln County Hospital seven times between May and August and the emergency department was overwhelmed on each occasion.
On a visit in the summer, he says his mother was put in a chair in a side room, because she is immunosuppressed, but then forgotten about.
"The staff on the ground were amazing but there's simply not enough of them, so I'm caring for mum best I can, taking her to the toilet," Wass recalls.
"Fresh water wasn't available because the drinks machine has been broken for months. There are people in there that are dehydrated and that was the same with my mum.
"She had a drip, often the alarm would be going off it and it would take ages to get somebody to just come and press the reset button. In the end I did ask how to do it myself."
He describes his experience of the department as "crazy", with people "crying and afraid", lying on the floor, or "screaming in agony".
Paul Grantham-Rae says he was "absolutely disgusted" by his 85-year-old mother's experience at Lincoln's emergency department last month, after she spent 25 hours in a chair, then another seven sitting on a ward before a bed was found.