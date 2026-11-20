Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s mayor, on Friday unveiled a plan to close the Rikers Island jail complex, with a goal to end all incarceration at the current facility and relocate its remaining jail population by the end of 2032.
“It is time to finally close Rikers Island,” Mamdani said in a statement. “For decades, New Yorkers have demanded a correctional system that is safe and humane. This plan puts us on a path to deliver just that: closing Rikers, reducing pretrial detention, tackling the case delays that deprive people of their right to a speedy trial and investing $146m in the evidence-based supports that helps break the cycles of incarceration.”
Described by Mamdani’s administration as “the city’s first comprehensive plan to close Rikers Island”,it comes as the city faces a legally mandated deadline to close the facility by August 2027.
That deadline was established under legislation passed by the city council in 2019 and signed into law by the then mayor, Bill de Blasio. The legislation called for Rikers to be replaced by four borough-based smaller, modern jail facilities located in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan.
However, the city is not on track to meet the August 2027 deadline, with construction behind schedule, and an increase in the city’s jail population since 2020, which has raised concerns about the city’s ability to reduce its population enough to accommodate the capacity of the four new facilities.