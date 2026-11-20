Levent Alpöge, a mathematician and employee at artificial intelligence company Anthropic, claimed on Friday to have proven the most famous problem in all of mathematics using an LLM.
“I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis,” Alpöge wrote in a statement posted on his website.
The Riemann hypothesis was first proposed in 1859 by the mathematician Bernhard Riemann. It claims that the locations of the prime numbers along the number line, which appear random at first blush, are actually determined by an intricate, meaningful order.
The conjecture has since become the North Star for the entire field of number theory, and is the most famous open problem in math. It’s one of the few open problems on which the Clay Mathematics Institute has placed a million-dollar bounty.
Progress toward solving the Riemann hypothesis was so rare that most top experts spent little of their time actually working on it, because there was no obvious path to proving Riemann’s guess.
The first chink in the problem’s armor appeared in October, when one of the proofs in OpenAI’s massive dump of math results made significant progress on making sense of the primes.
Now the long struggle appears over. Alpöge posted his Claude proof coded in the programming language Lean, which verifies the mathematical correctness of each argument. Issues can arise in Lean, but it shouldn’t take long for experts to verify whether the hypothesis is properly coded, and if the proof is correct.
If that happens, it will cap off a year in which AI’s mathematical capabilities ascended from unreliable college student to a superhuman force, leaving no part of the discipline undisrupted.