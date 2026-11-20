Anti-migrant activist Danny Tommo has been sentenced to 15 months in prison after using a knife to slash a boat in the English Channel.
According to Sky News, the 37-year-old, whose full name is Daniel Thomas, pleaded guilty to criminal damage at Portsmouth Crown Court earlier this month.
He was sentenced on Friday after appearing in court by video-link from HMP Winchester.
Thomas, the founder of anti-migrant group Patriot Platform, was initially arrested in September over the offence.
He sailed into the Channel and observed migrants on board a dinghy as they were helped by a lifeboat team, Border Force agents and the French Coastguard, Basingstoke Magistrates' Court previously heard.
Rescue crews were also approaching and a Frenchman had boarded the drifting boat.
After slashing the boat, Thomas could be heard saying, "This is what needs to happen to everyone in these boats. Right, you're on English territory, this is England, this is not France any more. Get off the boat, you have time to get off the boat. This is not France. Take them back."
The events were livestreamed to a "large audience", Portsmouth Crown Court was told.
Thomas earlier denied a separate offence of failing to disclose his phone's pin to police.
An associate of Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, he led anti-migrant protests in Portsmouth and Dover in September involving masked men dressed in black.
Judge James Newton-Price KC previously refused bail, saying there was a "substantial risk" of Thomas committing or inciting further offences.
He is expected to stand trial again at Westminster Magistrates' Court in June 2027.