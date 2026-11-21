A Los Angeles man was found guilty of sparking the Palisades wildfire that claimed 12 lives, destroyed 23,000 acres and forced the evacuation of around 30,000 people.
On Friday, November 20, a federal jury convicted a former Uber driver on arson charges for deliberately starting a bush fire that smouldered and later exploded into the most destructive wildfire in LA history.
Jonathan Rinderknecht, 30, was found guilty of destruction of property by means of fire and arson affecting property used in interstate commerce.
Jurors in Los Angeles deliberated for two and a half days before reaching a verdict.
He faces up to 40 years in prison. A previous trial ended in a mistrial in June.
Rinderknecht's attorney Steve Haney said in a statement they were disappointed in the verdict but respected the jury process.
How did the fire in LA allegedly start?
Prosecutors said Rinderknecht used a lighter to ignite the Lachman Fire in the Santa Monica Mountains near Pacific Palisades on January 1, 2025.
After fire crews responded and believed they had extinguished the fire, it continued to burn underground for days and reignited as the deadly Palisades Fire.
Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida nine months later.
Prosecutors argued the former Uber driver was frustrated with his place in society and harboured resentment toward wealthy people.
According to prosecutors, the driver dropped off a passenger in Pacific Palisades after midnight on New Year's Eve and walked up a trail, took videos from a nearby hilltop area and listened to music, with the video showing objects being set on fire.
Rinderknecht called 911 more than a dozen times after the Lachman Fire began as he walked down the hill, according to evidence presented at the trial.
Prosecutors presented the video he screen-recorded on his phone while calling.
As he was calling, he asked ChatGPT, "Are you at fault if a fire is lit because of your cigarettes?"
These were part of an alibi Rinderknecht was trying to create for himself, prosecutors claimed.
Rinderknecht is set to be sentenced on March 17, 2027.
The Palisades Fire began in the Santa Monica Mountains of Los Angeles County on January 7, 2025, and grew to destroy large areas of Pacific Palisades, Topanga, and Malibu before it was fully contained on January 31.