Heartbroken caretakers and millions of fans around the world are mourning the sudden death of Fiona, the Cincinnati Zoo’s world-famous Nile hippopotamus.
The beloved nine-year-old animal passed away on Thursday, November 19, after accidentally swallowing a visitor’s knitted hat.
How the tragedy happened
Roughly 11 days before her death, a visitor accidentally tossed a hat into the air near the hippo habitat.
The hat struck an overhead ceiling fan and bounced through a small gap into Fiona’s enclosure, where she ate it. While she initially showed no symptoms, she soon lost her appetite and fell critically ill.
Heroic efforts to save her
Veterinarians worked around the clock to save Fiona. Staff kept her hydrated, performed ultrasounds, and even borrowed a horse vibration plate to help move the fabric through her digestive tract.
Sadly, a post-mortem exam revealed the hat was lodged 25 feet past her stomach. Because of a hippo’s massive size and complex anatomy, surgery was impossible.
Zoo Director Dave Jenike praised the staff’s heroic efforts, stating Fiona “fought until she couldn’t anymore.”
A legacy of joy
Born six weeks premature in 2017, Fiona weighed just 29 pounds and became a global symbol of hope as she fought to survive.
Just hours after her passing, grieving visitors built a memorial of flowers and notes outside the zoo. Local leaders, sports teams and fans alike remembered her as the “Queen of the Queen City.”