Denmark has accused Russian intelligence services of orchestrating a plot to assassinate Ukrainian-American rapper Kyivstoner on Danish soil.
In response, Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen summoned the Russian ambassador and ordered Russia’s defense attache to leave the country within seven days.
Suspects arrested minutes before concert
According to the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET), police intercepted a car carrying three men near a music venue outside Copenhagen on September 25, 2026.
Officers arrested the suspects at 9:55 p.m. – just five minutes before Kyivstoner was scheduled to perform.
A search of the vehicle uncovered two loaded pistols and two knives, and investigators revealed one suspect had already purchased a ticket to the canceled show.
Banned street gang linked to attack
Two Danish men appeared in court on Friday facing charges of attempted murder and assisting a foreign intelligence service. Both have denied wrongdoing.
Investigators suspect Russia recruited members of Loyal to Familia (LTF), a violent Danish street gang outlawed in 2021, to carry out the killing.
Diplomatic fallout and EU condemnation
PET Director General Rasmus Kieffer-Kristensen called the thwarted operation unprecedented in Denmark. European Union leaders swiftly condemned the incident as an unacceptable attack on EU territory.
While Moscow denied the allegations as unsubstantiated, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen vowed to tighten sanctions and explore stricter visa rules for Russian nationals.