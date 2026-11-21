Millions of Americans planning year-end trips could soon face long airport lines and canceled flights. Federal government funding is set to expire on December 12, just two weeks before the busy Christmas travel rush. If lawmakers fail to reach a deal, a government shutdown will disrupt U.S. aviation.
Why airports are at risk
During a shutdown, essential aviation workers must stay on the job without pay. This includes Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic controllers.
In past shutdowns, unpaid workers faced financial strain leading to high rates of unscheduled absences. Fewer screeners mean hours-long security lines, while controller shortages force the FAA to slow down or cancel flights at major hubs.
Recent system strain
The warning comes at a sensitive time for US aviation. Airlines and travelers are still recovering from a rare, four-and-a-half-hour nationwide ground stop on November 13 caused by an FAA telecommunications issue.
That outage canceled more than 18,000 flights over a single weekend, showing how fragile the system is when stressed.
What happens next
Leaders from both political parties say they want to avoid a shutdown. However, talks for a temporary funding extension have stalled ahead of a December 1 Senate leadership vote.
With airlines expecting massive holiday crowds, travelers are urged to monitor their flight statuses closely.