Downtown Raleigh welcomes the holiday season today as the 82nd Annual Raleigh Christmas Parade marches through the city center. Presented by Shop Local Raleigh, the beloved tradition – billed as the largest parade of its kind between Atlanta and Washington, D.C. – steps off at 9:30 a.m. and runs until roughly noon.
More than 65,000 spectators are expected to line the streets with NC State University Chancellor Kevin Howell serving as this year’s grand marshal.
Parade route and entertainment
The 1.4-mile procession begins at the corner of Hillsborough and St. Mary’s streets. It heads east toward the State Capitol before turning onto Salisbury Street, Morgan Street, and down Fayetteville Street, finishing at Lenoir Street.
Spectators can expect 115 festive entries including high school marching bands, towering character balloons, local dance troupes and vibrant floats.
Road closures and parking tips
Drivers should plan ahead, as major downtown streets began closing in waves at 6 a.m. and will remain shut down until 2 p.m. City-owned parking decks are offering free parking this morning to accommodate the crowds.
While Fayetteville Street offers lively downtown energy, families looking for thinner crowds can find easier curb viewing near the starting line on Hillsborough Street or near the finish at Lenoir Street.