Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer’s shocking cause of death revealed days after his passing
According to New York Post, Fischer’s office announced on Friday, November 27, that her husband died by suicide, reversing a previous statement that he had “passed away peacefully” while spending time outdoors.
The family initially believed the 75-year-old rancher had died in peace at home on November 22, but further investigation revealed that he had taken his own life, a spokesperson for the Republican senator’s office said.
In an initial statement released Monday, Fischer described her husband, Bruce, as her “partner in life, greatest source of strength” and the heart of their family.
“The family is deeply grateful for the recent outpouring of sympathy for their loss, and asks for understanding in this time of mourning,” the spokesperson said Friday.
The family said it would not provide further details on his death or comment.
The couple lived their life together in Nebraska’s Sandhills, where Bruce was a husband, father, grandfather and rancher. Bruce made national headlines in January 2025 after a video showed him appearing to snub then-Vice President Kamala Harris during his wife’s ceremonial swearing-in.
After Harris administered Fischer’s oath of office, she reached out to shake Bruce’s hand and to congratulate him. But he kept his right hand on his cane, responding only “thank you,” as Harris looked visibly caught off guard.
The awkward exchange quickly lit up social media, with some conservatives praising the apparent snub and others criticizing the encounter. Bruce was holding a Bible in one hand and a cane in the other during the interaction.