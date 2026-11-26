New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Wednesday that the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been postponed until Saturday due to expected severe weather conditions.
According to AA, Mamdani made the announcement alongside New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch during a public briefing, citing forecasts of powerful winds, heavy rainfall and coastal flooding.
NYC mayor said, "While we were looking forward to celebrating Macy's 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade tomorrow, extreme weather has forced us to reschedule for Saturday instead.”
The mayor warned that a significant storm was expected to affect the city, with sustained winds of 30 to 40 miles (48 to 64 kilometers) per hour and possible gusts reaching 60 to 65 miles (96 to 104 kilometers) per hour.
The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning and a coastal flood warning for Thursday, November 26.
The city is expecting widespread moderate coastal flooding during Thursday morning and evening high tides, along with moderate to heavy rainfall extending from Thursday morning into Friday.
Mamdani warned, "Flash flooding is possible," adding that city agencies were preparing for the conditions and urging residents to take precautions.
Meanwhile, Tisch said there were no specific credible threats to the parade at the time of the briefing but announced enhanced security measures for the rescheduled event.
"We can tell you that there are no specific credible threats to the parade at this time," she said.
She said NYPD officers would be stationed along the entire 2.5-mile (4.02-kilometer) parade route and on surrounding blocks, with an "increased police presence" throughout the area.
"Our helicopters and drones will be deployed to enhance our patrol coverage on the ground," Tisch said, adding intelligence teams will monitor social media for potential threats.
The NYPD will also implement street closures beginning Friday, continuing overnight and extending into Saturday.