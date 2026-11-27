New Zealand faces weeks of political uncertainty after final election results confirmed that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s ruling coalition has lost its parliamentary majority by a single seat.
Official figures released on Friday by the Electoral Commission show the center-right bloc – comprising Luxon’s National Party, ACT, and New Zealand First – won 65 seats in the expanded 130-seat parliament. This leaves them one seat shy of the 66 needed to govern alone.
Special votes flip the result
Preliminary results from the November 7 election initially gave the incumbent coalition a slim two-seat buffer. However, the counting of nearly 485,000 “special votes” – ballots cast by overseas citizens and voters outside their home districts – shifted the balance.
National lost two crucial electorate seats to the opposition Labour Party, dropping its total from 42 to 40.
Opportunity Party emerges as Kingmaker
With the center-left opposition bloc holding only 58 seats, neither major side can form a government independently. All eyes are now on the newly formed centrist Opportunity Party, led by Qiulae Wong, which secured seven seats in its debut election.
What happens next?
To stay in power, Luxon must negotiate a historic four-party deal with Opportunity, whose key demands include stronger competition laws, climate action, and donation caps.
Wrong stated that all options remain on the table. If coalition talks fail, New Zealand could be forced back to the polls for a fresh election.