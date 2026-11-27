Lululemon founder Chip Wilson is facing intense backlash after making controversial remarks about working women, pregnancy, and motherhood during a Canadian women’s leadership conference.
What happened at the leadership forum
The incident occurred at the 2026 Axis Connects Leadership Forum in Calgary, an event attended by over 700 professionals.
During an onstage question-and-answer session, Wilson suggested that companies hesitate to hire 22-year-old women because they might get pregnant the following year and take maternity leave.
He also argued that birth control helped women advance in their careers only because employers expected them to delay starting families.
Remarks on family size spark walkouts
According to attendees, Wilson further claimed that Canadian women wait too long to have children and do not have as many babies as men want. He reportedly suggested this leads some men to seek brides from Thailand.
The comments drew audible gasps from the crowd. Several attendees walked out in protest, the session ended early and many left free copies of Wilson’s book behind on tables.
Organizers and Wilson respond
Event organizers swiftly distanced themselves from the billionaire, stating his remarks were offensive and did not reflect their mission.
Wilson, who stepped down from Lululemon’s board over a decade ago following past controversies regarding women’s bodies, defended his record, claiming reports overlooked his history of helping women grow into leaders.