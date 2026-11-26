United States special envoy Jared Kushner stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown restraint by not using nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war.
Speaking on the “MD Meets” podcast, Kushner revealed that Putin directly assured American negotiators that nuclear strikes are not part of his plans.
Peace talks hit a roadblock
Kushner, who serves as a key negotiators alongside Steve Witkoff, noted that while Putin claims to want peace, discussions have hit a deadlock. The main disgreement centers on Ukrainian territory.
Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, Russia has refused an immediate ceasefire and heavy missile strikes continue to hit Ukrainian cities.
Praise and warning
During the interview, Kushner described Putin as a “political grandmaster” who wants a new relationship with Washington. However, he also warned that the conflict remains dangerous.
Kushner cautioned that because Europe continues to arm Ukraine, even a small miscalculation could cause the war to escalate rapidly.
Security guarantees for Ukraine
Looking ahead, Kushner emphasized that a lasting peace deal requires strong protections for Kyiv. He stated that Ukraine will not be safe in the future without credible security guarantees from the United States.
Kushner added that a successful settlement should leave Ukraine free, sovereign and able to join the European Union, ensuring long-term stability for the region.